OSCE chairing Italy supports Minsk Group efforts in NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Italy is supporting the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement issue, foreign minister Angelino Alfano, the new OSCE chairperson in office said in the OSCE Permanent Council, presenting the priorities and program of his chairmanship.

“We support the work of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in the Nagorno Karabakh issue, for finding a final agreed solution for this conflict”, he said.

Alfano stressed that their attitude for protracted conflicts will remain the same and that during Italy’s term in the OSCE they will always focus of these issues.