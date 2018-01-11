2018 governmental action plan, priority issues approved

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia adopted the decision on the 2018 action plan and approving the priority issues.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Chief of Staff of the government Vahe Stepanyan mentioned that the priorities and actions reflect the planned actions of the government’s 5 year programs.

The Chief of Staff asked for three additional days to discuss the last issues with the presidential staff and ministries.

“Intensive work is required, because there are many issues”, Vice PM Vache Gabrielyan said.