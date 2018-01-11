Armenian government approves European Social Charter (Revised) national report

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the European Social Charter (Revised) national report (reporting period from 2013 to 2016), reports Armenpress.

Armenia signed the Charter on October 18, 2001 and ratified it on January 21, 2004.

The Council of Europe conducts control and monitoring on the implementation of commitments assumed by the states as a result of joining the Charter and harmonization of national policies with them.