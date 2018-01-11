Armenian Parliament to debate visa waiver with Tajikistan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament held an extraordinary session to debate the ratification of the agreement about mutual civilian visits between Armenia and Tajikistan.

Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan said the document is rather standard and implies a visa free travel regime for citizens of Armenia and Tajikistan.

Members of the committee unanimously voted for the bill to be debated at the plenary session of the parliament.