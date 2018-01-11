Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Armenian Parliament to debate visa waiver with Tajikistan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The foreign relations committee of the Armenian parliament held an extraordinary session to debate the ratification of the agreement about mutual civilian visits between Armenia and Tajikistan.

Deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan said the document is rather standard and implies a visa free travel regime for citizens of Armenia and Tajikistan.

Members of the committee unanimously voted for the bill to be debated at the plenary session of the parliament.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration