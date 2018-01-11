Imported right-sided steering cars will not be subject to restrictions, says minister of transport

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The right-sided steering wheel cars imported and registered in Armenia until April 1 will not be subject to restrictions, Vahan Martirosyan – minister of transport, communication and information technologies, told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, commenting on today’s decision adopted by the government, Armenpress reports.

“If you have such cars, you can sell and register them at any time. The issue of import is being regulated by the Customs Code over which a package of changes will be developed and submitted to the parliament. Today there are more than 36.000 right-sided steering cars in Armenia. In 2017 13.800 similar cars were imported. If this trend continues, we will have to turn the right-side traffic into a left-side, but this will be difficult”, the minister said.

Commenting on his “Kamikaze” statement in regards to sitting on a right-sided steering wheel car, the minister assured that he doesn’t consider anyone like that and he didn’t want to insult anyone, he just expressed his opinion.

The government of Armenia has approved two bills which will temporarily ban the import of vehicles with right-sided steering wheels. The bill also allows the right of use of these vehicles for owners of right-sided steering wheel cars until April 1, 2018.