Subsidy program to be developed if diesel fuel price increase greatly impacts cost price of agricultural products – deputy minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of agriculture Robert Makaryan assures that the increase in prices of diesel fuel will not greatly impact the prices of agricultural products, reports Armenpress.

After today’s Cabinet meeting, the deputy minister told reporters that if the increase of diesel fuel price greatly impacts the cost price of agricultural products, a subsidy program will be developed. “According to the preliminary calculations, the increase in fuel prices will lead to increase in price of potato by only 2 drams. For this purpose we will make analysis and conduct a monitoring of prices in the markets of agricultural products. If the issue contains risks, it should be subsidized, there is an instruction on this”, he said, adding that they need to make the agricultural products competitive.

“All our projects, leasing, intensive gardens, drip irrigation, loan programs are directed for increasing the competitiveness. A list of social products for agricultural products will be submitted to the government in the future, as well as a complex program for promoting the local production and replacement of import. There were goods the prices of which increased, and there are also a lot of products the prices of which dropped”, the deputy minister said.

Based on the changes in the Tax Code, the excise tax for diesel fuel increased from January 1, as a result of which the prices of diesel fuel increased in Armenia by nearly 40 drams.