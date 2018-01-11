New entertainment complex to be first of its kind in region, says Yerevan mayor

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan reassures that the new entertainment complex which will be built near Monte Melkonyan Street by Park Group LLC will be in line with European standards and will be the first of its kind in the region.

During an interview after today’s Cabinet meeting, the Mayor said construction will commence after solving technical issues in the coming three months.

“70 percent of the 27 hectare area will be green territories”, he said.

“I am sure that the center will create a new beautiful environment in Yerevan, which will be attractive for tourists also”, he said.

The Armenian government approved the bill on providing a 27 ha territory near the Monte Melkonyan Street in Yerevan to Park Group LLC for lease.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan said the investment program plans to create a leisure and entertainment facility for children, youth and families.

“22 million dollars are planned to be invested and 350 permanent jobs will be created”, he said.

More than 300,000 visitors are estimated to use the facility in the very first year of commissioning.