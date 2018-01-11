Yerevan to regulate use of fireworks, fines defined for requirement violation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Fines will be defined for using fireworks in Yerevan without permits or for violating the defined requirements.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, the government approved the bill package which defines that the district city official will set the permitted locations for using fireworks and requirements.

“First time violators will be fined for 1 million drams, second time 2 million etc”, Mayor Taron Margaryan said.

The Mayor said that numerous citizens are presenting multiple complaints relating to the use of fireworks in the city.