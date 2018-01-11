Government to ban imports of right-side steering cars from April 1

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia has approved two bills which will temporarily ban the import of vehicles with right-sided steering wheels. The bill also allows the right of use of these vehicles for owners of right-sided steering wheel cars until April 1, 2018.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, the minister of transportation, communication and IT Vahan Martirosyan mentioned that according to the law right-hand traffic (RHT) is defined in Armenia, and all traffic regulations are set in compliance.

The minister says right-side steering wheel cars pose dangers for traffic safety. “It contains risks of traffic collisions”.

The minister cited data from traffic police and insurance companies, that the number of right-side steering wheel cars in accidents is higher by nearly 28%.

Vice PM, minister of international economic integration and reforms Vache Gabrielyan said the numbers relate to at least 39 percent, because this data refers to only cars registered in insurance companies.

“The number will be higher if we look at the total number of cars in Armenia”, he said.

Gabrielyan said in order to complete this initiative legislative restrictions are necessary for imports, and requested to present a bill which will be presented to the parliament immediately.