Turkish ruling party official congratulates Armenian community on New Year with special poster in Istanbul


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Omer Faut Gyunday, director of the Turkish ruling AK party’s office in Sisli, Istanbul – an Armenian populated district, extended congratulations on New Year for the Armenian community with an Armenian language poster.

The image of the poster was posted online.

“Happy New Year and Merry Christmas”, he poster reads in Armenian.

 




