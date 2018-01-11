Turkey summons US Chargé d’Affaires over Syria issue

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has summoned US Chargé d’Affaires Philip Kosnett to the foreign ministry, Anadolu reports.

According to diplomatic sources, at the meeting the Turkish side expressed its concern over the US support for Syria’s Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).

Earlier Ankara has summoned the Russian and Iranian ambassadors over the ceasefire violation in Idlib by the Syrian government forces.