Arab countries top destination for Armenians during New Year holidays

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. It is already several years that many Armenian prefer to spend New Year holidays mostly in Arab countries.

Several tourism agencies told ARMENPRESS that Dubai and Egypt remain a top destination for Armenians, like during the previous years.

“First of all there are direct flights to these directions, it is warm and relatively affordable”, tour operators said.

UAE and Egypt are followed by Thailand, Italy and Czech Republic.

Many foreigners also preferred to spend the holidays in Armenia, with the statistics remaining the same – visits from Russia are the majority. Philippines comes next.

Tour operators said Russian citizens spend an average of 23 thousand rubles in Yerevan, whereas holidays outside the city are a bit pricier. “Russians mainly prefer Tsakhkadzor. Armenia attracts foreign tourists with the eco food, nature and affordability. The visa waiver also facilitated the entry for Russians”, tour operators said.

But as other agencies mentioned, Armenia attracts tourists not only during holidays.

“They not only celebrate New Year here, but also visit museums, cultural and historic locations”, Karine Davoyan, director of the union of tour operators said.