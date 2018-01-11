Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Trump says US may return to Paris climate agreement


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said his country could return to the Paris climate agreement it withdrew in summer of 2017, RIA Novosti reports.

“It was a bad deal for the US… But we could conceivably go back in”, Trump said.

 




