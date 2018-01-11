US urges Iran to release arrested protesters

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The United States calls on the Iranian authorities to release all those arrested during the recent anti-governmental protests, reports Armenpress.

“The United States urges to immediately release all political prisoners in Iran, including those who suffered from the recent protests”, the White House’s statement says.

The statement says the Trump administration is deeply concerned over the arrests of thousands of citizens in Iran for participating in the peaceful protests last week.