Syrian army liberates Abu Duhur airbase from militants in Idlib province

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian government forces have regained control over Abu Duhur airbase in Idlib province, a source told RIA Novosti, Sputnik News reports.

According to the source, the forward-deployed units of the Syrian forces entered the territory of the airbase after capturing the fortifications on the eastern side of the base, which had been seized by al-Nusra Front terrorists in 2015.

According to the source, over the past 24 hours, the Syrian army managed to push militants from 12 villages and move closer to the airbase, which was seized by terrorists in September 2015.