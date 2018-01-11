Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Better to be friends than enemies – Trump on Russia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump says it is better to cooperate with Russia than to be enemies.

During a joint press conference with Norway’s PM Erna Sulberg in the White House in Washington, President Trump said: “I believe it is far better to cooperate with Moscow. I want to say that it is better to cooperate with other countries”, TASS reports.

 




