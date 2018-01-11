UN Security Council welcomes latest Seoul-Pyongyang talks

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council has welcomed the latest interactions on the Korean Peninsula, but didn’t uphold sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Xinhua reports.

"Members of the (Security) Council welcomed the latest steps and communications that have occurred between the DPRK and the Republic of Korea," Kazakh ambassador to the United Nations Kairat Umarov, who serves as the rotating president of the Security Council for this month, told reporters after closed-door consultations of the council.

"Members of the council noted that such initial dialogue between the two Korean states can open possibilities for confidence and trust building on the Korean Peninsula, to reduce tensions and drive toward de-nuclearization," he said.

The DPRK and South Korea on Tuesday started high-level talks, the first in about two years, at the truce village of Panmunjom that straddles the heavily guarded border between the two neighbors.