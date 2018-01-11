Tourist visits to Artsakh increase by 41%

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Tourist visits to Artsakh increased by 41% in 2017 compared to 2016. The same figure compared to 2015 increased by nearly 30%, Artak Grigoryan – head of Tourism department at Artsakh’s ministry of culture, youth affairs and tourism, told Armenpress.

“We also compare the figures with that of 2015 since it is known that we had a decline in the field of tourism in 2016. When we talk about the increase in tourist visits, to say that it is only thanks to the work carried out in 2017, is not correct. This result is thanks to the active campaign of the recent years”, he said.

The geography of tourists expands every year. In terms of the number of visitors Russian tourists are leading, which is followed by the citizens of US, France, Iran and etc.

The research conducted by Artsakh’s tourism information centers shows that tourists are interested in the main tourism sites. In particular, there is an increase in tourist visits to Stepanakert, Shushi, Gandzasar and Tigranakert.

“We plan to participate in international exhibitions. This year we expect increase in visits from Russia since we have targeted this market. We also work on the European direction”, Artak Grigoryan said.