LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.51% to $2173.00, copper price up by 0.67% to $7185.00, lead price down by 0.90% to $2575.00, nickel price up by 3.06% to $12950.00, tin price up by 0.22% to $20050.00, zinc price down by 0.68% to $3357.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $75500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.