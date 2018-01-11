Fog reported along Noyemberyan roads
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies notified that the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to a snowstorm.
The ministry told ARMENPRESS that foggy conditions are reported in the roads of Noyemberyan, with 20-40 meters visibility.
All roads and highways of inter-state and republican significance are open.
- 09:55 UN Security Council welcomes latest Seoul-Pyongyang talks
- 09:53 European Stocks - 10-01-18
- 09:52 US stocks down - 10-01-18
- 09:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-01-18
- 09:43 Fog reported along Noyemberyan roads
- 09:33 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-01-18
- 09:30 Oil Prices - 10-01-18
- 01.10-21:14 Artsakh real democracy - Les Pennes-Mirabeau Mayor
- 01.10-20:39 Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to storm and low visibility
- 01.10-18:39 President Sargsyan tasks to find tools for alleviating price rise
- 01.10-18:35 SCPEC launches monitoring of price rise as instructed by President Sargsyan
- 01.10-18:30 Armenian President tasks Cabinet to conduct monitoring in petrol, gas and diesel markets
- 01.10-18:23 President Sargsyan tasks to find out if price rise is justified or result of greediness
- 01.10-18:00 Newly appointed Ambassador of Lebanon delivers credentials to Armenian President
- 01.10-17:40 Azerbaijan among worst countries in terms of health expenditure per capita
- 01.10-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-01-18
- 01.10-17:36 Asian Stocks up - 10-01-18
- 01.10-17:10 “I’m not the last giant, but I’m the first classic of French music” – Aznavour’s interview to Le Telegramme
- 01.10-16:50 President Sargsyan tasks government to tackle price increases, mitigate consequences
- 01.10-16:30 World Bank predicts 3.8% GDP growth for Armenia in 2018
- 01.10-16:14 Increase in customs duties for import of vehicles from third countries to Armenia not envisaged this year
- 01.10-15:29 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles
- 01.10-15:24 Expert says Sargsyan, Karapetyan should remain at country’s leadership after April
- 01.10-15:14 Shots at building of Armenian Union in Brussels have no anti-Armenian nature
- 01.10-14:53 English version of The Book of Whispers by V. Vosganian nominated for PEN America Award
- 01.10-14:09 Turkey refuses to attend upcoming Sochi congress on Syria
- 01.10-14:00 Armenian Ambassador meets with Minister for Culture and Ecclesiastical Affairs of Denmark
- 01.10-13:19 e-draft.am platform exceeds 274,000 visitors
- 01.10-13:13 Gymnastics team holds training camp in Tsakhkadzor
- 01.10-12:46 Turkish MP Leyla Zana to be deprived of parliamentary mandate
- 01.10-12:29 Dance Festival to bring great contribution to Armenia
- 01.10-12:14 Nearly 600 under treatment for acute respiratory infections in Armenia
- 01.10-12:13 Inter seeks 6 months contract with Mkhitaryan - La Gazzette Dello Sport
- 01.10-11:55 Aronian to take part in Gibraltar Open
- 01.10-11:23 President Sargsyan didn’t leave Armenia during holidays, says spokesman
11:31, 01.08.2018
Viewed 1799 times Israeli advocate Eitay Mack and Professor Yair Auron send request to foreign ministry over recognition of Armenian Genocide
11:43, 01.08.2018
Viewed 1352 times ‘We are dealing with a terrorist state’ – Artsakh on Azerbaijani actions
10:20, 01.08.2018
Viewed 1188 times Beef Noodle culture – the identity and signature trademark of Lanzhou, China
14:37, 01.08.2018
Viewed 1158 times Tajikistan prepares for establishing direct air communication with Armenia
10:33, 01.08.2018
Viewed 1112 times Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting