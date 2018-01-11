Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Fog reported along Noyemberyan roads


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transportation, communication and information technologies notified that the Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to a snowstorm.

The ministry told ARMENPRESS that foggy conditions are reported in the roads of Noyemberyan, with 20-40 meters visibility.

All roads and highways of inter-state and republican significance are open.

 

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration