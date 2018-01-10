Artsakh real democracy - Les Pennes-Mirabeau Mayor

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh is a real democracy with no analogues in the region, ARMENPRESS reports Mayor of French Les Pennes-Mirabeau city Monique Slissa said.

“For just this reason that country deserves our support”, Les Pennes-Mirabeau Mayor told La Provence. Monique Slissa noted that one of his first decisions following assuming the position of the Mayor in 2001 was renaming one of the city squares after the memory of the 1915, April 24 genocide.

“Armenian issues are close to my heart and for that reason Artsakh’s issue is also important for us. We decided to establish contacts with Artsakh and Les Pennes-Mirabeau became the first French city that signed a cooperation document with one of Artsakh’s regions, Martuni”, Slissa emphasized.