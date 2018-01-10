Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

Vardenyats Pass difficult to pass due to storm and low visibility


YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass due to storm and low visibility by 20:00, January 10.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies of Armenia, all interstate and republican roads are open.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration