SCPEC launches monitoring of price rise as instructed by President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia has already started the monitoring of the grain and flour markets, SCPEC Chairman’s advisor Gayane Sahakyan told ARMENPRESS, recalling that the President of the Republic had issues respective instruction today.

“When the monitoring is over the Commission will present the results and in case of problems it will make relevant proposals, as well as will take measures within the limits of the law”, Gayane Sahakyan said.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan convened a consultation on January 10 to discuss price rise of separate products and measures to mitigate its consequences. Based on the results of the consultation, the President issues a number of instructions.