Armenian President tasks Cabinet to conduct monitoring in petrol, gas and diesel markets

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. At the end of the consultation convened by President Sargsyan to discuss price rise of separate products and measures to mitigate its consequences, the Head of State issues a number of instructions. ARMENPRESS reports the President tasked the Government to make a list of socially most essential goods.

The President tasked to continuously study the dynamics of prices of those products, present the objective and subjective factors influencing their prices, evaluate the risks for price rise and propose measures to alleviate the consequences of the price rise. The President also tasked to regularly present the results to the public.

President Sargsyan also tasked to present options for alleviating the consequences of price rise of those socially essential goods the prices of which grew as a result of tax or other legislative changes. First of all, a complex program aimed at developing local production and import substitution of socially essential agricultural goods will be presented which will give an opportunity to preserve maximally affordable prices at the same time encouraging local production.

When initiating legislative changes that may significantly impact on price rise, the Government should develop measures to alleviate the consequences of the price rise. The Government was also tasked to conduct monitoring in the market of compressed gas, petrol and diesel fuel and to submit the discovered problems to the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition for taking drastic measures.