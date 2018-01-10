Newly appointed Ambassador of Lebanon delivers credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Lebanon to Armenia Maya Dagher delivered her credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan on January 10.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, congratulating the Ambassador on the assumption of the post the President expressed conviction that she will make all the efforts to develop and strengthen the relations between the two countries. President Sargsyan noted with satisfaction that the relations between Armenia and Lebanon based on the centuries-old friendship of the two peoples deepen and strengthen year by year.

To the conviction of the President, during the 25 years of the diplomatic relations the two countries managed to build relations with high level political dialogue, mutual trust, as well as close cooperation in all the spheres of mutual interest.

Serzh Sargsyan thanked the authorities and people of the friendly country of Lebanon for the warm attitude towards the Lebanese-Armenians for decades, which gave them an opportunity to not only to preserve their identity, but also to develop and actively participate in the social-economic life of the country.

Ambassador Maya Dagher thanked the President of the Republic for the reception and congratulations, sharing the President’s opinion that though bilateral interstate relations have a history of 25 years, they have firm grounds in the face of the friendship between the two peoples.

Ambassador Dagher praised the Armenian community in Lebanon that has an active role in the country’s development.

The interlocutors recorded with satisfaction that Armenia and Lebanon also actively cooperate in the sidelines of international organizations. The President of Armenia and the Lebanese Ambassador mutually highlighted the rising interest in the Lebanese businessmen towards the Armenian economy, stressing the importance of encouraging investments and intensifying interactions between businessmen.

During the meeting the sides also referred to key international problems and challenges.