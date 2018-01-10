Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-01-18

YEREVAN, 10 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.16 drams to 484.75 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.24 drams to 578.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 8.51 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.06 drams to 654.02 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 146.28 drams to 20432.03 drams. Silver price down by 1.88 drams to 265.8 drams. Platinum price down by 4.99 drams to 15133.11 drams.