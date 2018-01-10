Increase in customs duties for import of vehicles from third countries to Armenia not envisaged this year

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Changes in customs duties for import of vehicles from third countries to Armenia is not envisaged this year, Tigran Minasyan – chief customs inspector at the SRC tariff regulation and control department, told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“No tariff change for import of vehicles from the third countries will be made this year, therefore, there will be no increase in prices”, the SRC official said.

He added that due to the membership to the EAEU an increase in customs duties for cars is set from 2020. “By 2020 our former tariffs will remain in force which existed before we joined the EAEU, all tariff changes of charged customs fees will be made starting from 2020”, he said.

Starting from January 8, 2018 the State Revenue Committee releases information at petekamutner.am about the customs costs for import of cars from third countries.