Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles


YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 10, as of 14:30, the Vardenyats Pass is partly covered with clear ice. Clearing operations are underway.

The ministry told Armenpress that all roads are open in Armenia.

The traffic department of Georgia’s ministry of infrastructures informs that on January 10, as of 15:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles. The highway currently is closed for heavy trucks.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration