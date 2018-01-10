Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on January 10, as of 14:30, the Vardenyats Pass is partly covered with clear ice. Clearing operations are underway.

The ministry told Armenpress that all roads are open in Armenia.

The traffic department of Georgia’s ministry of infrastructures informs that on January 10, as of 15:00, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for light passenger vehicles. The highway currently is closed for heavy trucks.