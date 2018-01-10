Shots at building of Armenian Union in Brussels have no anti-Armenian nature

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The shots at the building of the Armenian Union in Brussels have no anti-Armenian nature, Harut Shirinyan, Public Relations and Communications Officer at European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy, told Armenpress, adding that the incident is linked with everyday issues.

“The incident took place several days ago. The Sahakyan union is located in that building. From the very start it was established for organizing sports events, but in the recent period it doesn’t carry out any such activity. The building mainly is considered as the meeting place of Armenians. We managed to clarify that these shots have no anti-Armenian character, they are linked with domestic issues”, he said.

Shots took place early in the morning. During that time there were no employees of the Union in the building.