Turkey refuses to attend upcoming Sochi congress on Syria

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Official Ankara refuses to participate in the upcoming Syrian national dialogue congress which is going to take place in the Russian city of Sochi, Anadolu reports.

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said they previously stated that Turkey will not participate in this event which is attended by the Kurdish YPG considered as terrorist group by Turkey.

The Turkish FM also said Russia and Iran, as guarantors for peaceful settlement, should fulfill their commitments and “stop Assad regime” which, according to the Turkish side, violates the security regime in Syria’s Idlib.