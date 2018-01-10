Armenian Ambassador meets with Minister for Culture and Ecclesiastical Affairs of Denmark

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Denmark Alexander Arzumanyan and Minister for Culture and Ecclesiastical Affairs of Denmark Mette Bock held a meeting on January 9, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting Ambassador Arzumanyan talked about the opportunities to develop and deepen the Armenian-Danish ties within the frames of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the readiness of the Armenian side. The Ambassador emphasized the importance of cooperating with the Danish Ministry of Culture and Ecclesiastical Affairs aimed at making the Armenian culture recognizable in Denmark, holding joint cultural events and making cultural exchanges.

In her turn the Danish Minister presented her impressions from the visit to Armenia last year in September and expressed her admiration on the country’s rich history, traditions and the efforts to preserve the identity of the Armenian people. She assured that she will do the utmost for Armenia and Denmark to open their doors for each other.

During the talk the officials touched upon the finalization of the text of the memorandum of understanding on cooperation in culture and art between the Armenian ministry of culture and the Danish ministry, as well as its quick signing as it will give an impetus to initiating and implementing cultural programs.