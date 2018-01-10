Gymnastics team holds training camp in Tsakhkadzor

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The men’s gymnastics team of Armenia is on a training camp in Tsakhkadzor.

“Overall 13 people are participating in this camp, including coaches. Participants are mostly adults, but we also have several youngsters. Majority of tournaments are held in the second half of the year. We are emphasizing physical training during this camp”, head coach Hakob Serobyan told ARMENPRESS.