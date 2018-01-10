Turkish MP Leyla Zana to be deprived of parliamentary mandate

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party Leyla Zana will be deprived of the parliamentary mandate for not attending the sessions of the parliament, Demokrathaber.net reports.

During the swearing-in ceremony on November 17, 2015, she started the text in Kurdish with “Live long peace” and replaced the “Turkish nation” concept with “Turkey’s nation”. As a result, she was prohibited from taking part in the parliament’s sessions for voluntarily making a change in the text.

On July 20, 2017, the parliament’s leadership submitted the issue of depriving Zana of parliamentary mandate to the committee. At present the report on depriving her of the parliamentary mandate has been submitted for discussion at the parliament’s plenary session.

If the report is adopted as a result of the voting to be held within 24 hours, Leyla Zana will be deprived of her parliamentary mandate.