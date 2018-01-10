Dance Festival to bring great contribution to Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of culture Armen Amiryan on October 10 met with heads of a number of Armenian dance groups in Los Angeles, discussed the possibility of implementing joint projects in the field, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting participants expressed their readiness to cooperate and said they will bring their contribution to spreading the Armenian dance.

Based on the agreements reached, Dance Festival will be held in Armenia this year in July. Each of the LA dance groups will assume the sponsorship for a dance group operating in any province or village of Armenia (financial aid, costumes, joint participation in the Armenian festival and etc).

The Armenian culture ministry will always assist the performances of dance groups in Armenia.

Among the 2018 priorities of the ministry is the development of the art of dance in Armenia and the promotion of the Armenian dance across the world.