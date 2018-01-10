Nearly 600 under treatment for acute respiratory infections in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The increase of acute respiratory infections in Armenia is associated with the active interactions of people during holidays.

Daily monitoring showed that increase in the disease cases has been documented especially among children.

The healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS almost 600 patients are hospitalized currently in all outpatient clinics of the country. Most of them are children aged 0-2.

There are no patients with post-flu complications.

Previously in 2015 and 2016, up to 1500 daily visitors applied to medical centers in the country with similar diseases.

All medical centers of the country are equipped to fully treat acute respiratory infections.