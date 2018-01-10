Inter seeks 6 months contract with Mkhitaryan - La Gazzette Dello Sport

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Italian media continue focusing on the possible transfer of Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of Manchester United to Italy.

La Gazzette Dello Sport says Inter Milan’s main transfer goal is Mkhitaryan.

Inter wants Mkhitaryan for a 6 months contract, since it can’t buy the Armenian international’s transfer.

Currently Manchester United is on a training camp in Dubai, with Mkhitaryan also taking part.