Aronian to take part in Gibraltar Open
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Chess GM Levon Aronian and women’s team member Lilit Mkrtchyan will take part in the Gibraltar Open.
Main opponents of Aronian will be Maxim Lagrave, Hikaru Nakamura, David Navara and others.
The tournament will begin January 21.
