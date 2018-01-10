Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

Aronian to take part in Gibraltar Open


YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Chess GM Levon Aronian and women’s team member Lilit Mkrtchyan will take part in the Gibraltar Open.

Main opponents of Aronian will be Maxim Lagrave, Hikaru Nakamura, David Navara and others.

The tournament will begin January 21.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration