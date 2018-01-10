President Sargsyan didn’t leave Armenia during holidays, says spokesman

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has not been absent from the country during holidays, spokesman Vladimir Hakobyan told ARMENPRESS.

“President Serzh Sargsyan was in Armenia during the holidays. The media reports saying that the President was in Moscow and Europe is false”, Hakobyan said.

Commenting on the absence of the President at the Christmas Mass and reports that he was hospitalized, the spokesman once again said these reports were false.

“The President had a mild cold, he was at home during this time”, Hakobyan said, adding that they have previously also issued a statement.