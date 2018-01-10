Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 January

Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II departs for US


YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. His Holiness Garegin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, departed for the United States on January 9, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenpress.

His Holiness Garegin II will have meetings with the philanthropists of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin to discuss numerous programs being implemented by the Mother See.




