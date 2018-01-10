Economists highlight governmental supervision for mitigating price increase

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Economists greatly highlight the implementation of state supervision function in mitigating the inflation, in order not to make the inflation expectations an encouragement for unduly businessmen for price hikes.

Economist Tatul Manaseryan says price increase forecasts are done by various tools and methods, which, the Central Bank in particular, is carrying out in a more balanced way.

“We must look at the real sector of the economy, to understand what tendencies exist in the economy, which lead to price increases already due to internal factors”, he said.

Nevertheless, the economist says the restraining mechanisms are rather limited.

“The Central Bank is trying to supervise through a monetary-loan policy, there are also other state agencies – the committee of the protection of economic competition, the ministry of economic development and investments and other structures, which must take certain steps for price increase directions” he said.

Economist Atom Margaryan also agrees that the government can partially counter the price increase impacts.

“The price increase by 2017 results in lower than the predicted 4 ± 1.5 %. There are no official numbers yet, but the price increase can be summed up for 2017 within 2.5 – 2.7%”, he said.

Manaseryan didn’t rule out that price increase expectations create basis for private businesses to carry out unduly operations and create price hikes.

The full article is available in Armenian