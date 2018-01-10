Song, dance, exhibition: Artsakh Days being held in France

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Numerous cultural events are being held in the French cities that have signed friendship agreements with different cities of the Republic of Artsakh. The events are being held within the frames of the Artsakh Days in France.

Artak Beglaryan – adviser to the Minister of State of Artsakh, who is in Marseille at the moment, told Armenpress that a very rich program is being implemented.

The presentation and discussion of French-Armenian lawyer Jirair Gergerian’s book titled “Nagorno Karabakh: Between secession and self-determination” was held. I also attended it, presented the history of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict, the current situation, the features of Artsakh’s state institutions and economic achievements”, Artak Beglaryan said.

In line with the presentation of the book, a photo exhibition of French photographer was organized dedicated to Artsakh. The event was attended by the mayor, regional senator, Artsakh’s representative in France, guests, as well as the representatives of the Armenian community.

The events launched in the city of Les Pennes-Mirabeau on January 6 during which a reception was organized with the participation of the local self-government authorities, former French MPs and various figures. The Armenian cultural group from Paris performed Armenian songs and dance. Artak Beglaryan said he plans to meet with the Armenian community representatives and the local self-government authorities to discuss a number of cooperation projects.

Artsakh days in France launched in November during Artsakh President’s delegation’s visit to France.



