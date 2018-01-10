LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-01-18
LONDON, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 January:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.46% to $2162.00, copper price up by 0.14% to $7137.00, lead price up by 1.58% to $2598.50, nickel price up by 0.60% to $12565.00, tin price up by 0.28% to $20005.00, zinc price up by 0.54% to $3380.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $75500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 08:57 European Stocks up - 09-01-18
- 08:55 US stocks up - 09-01-18
- 08:53 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-01-18
- 08:51 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 09-01-18
- 08:49 Oil Prices up - 09-01-18
- 01.09-21:11 Russian, Iranian FMs to meet in Moscow
- 01.09-19:38 Black ice formed on some roads of Armenia
- 01.09-19:34 Electricity production rises by 6% in Armenia, export rises by 15%
- 01.09-18:03 Armenian Ambassador to Georgia presents NK conflict settlement efforts to his U.S. counterpart
- 01.09-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-01-18
- 01.09-17:30 Asian Stocks up - 09-01-18
- 01.09-16:48 ICRC representatives visit Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan
- 01.09-15:35 Finance minister briefs President on upcoming works
- 01.09-14:20 Soft News : “Santa Claus” Prime Minister of Albania
- 01.09-14:10 Armenia strongly needs stable and shock-free Iran, says expert on Iranian studies
- 01.09-13:58 Gul-Erdogan disagreements getting worse
- 01.09-13:56 Political scientist doesn’t predict major military operations in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 01.09-13:47 Armenian Parliament to discuss draft statement on condemning genocidal acts against Yazidi people in Iraq
- 01.09-13:07 Breast cancer cases decrease in Armenia
- 01.09-12:04 Another Artsakh soldier wounded in mine explosion to be transported to Yerevan
- 01.09-11:24 New investments are expected after Lebanese business mission
- 01.09-11:20 President had mild cold – spokesman denies health deterioration report
- 01.09-10:39 Pope Francis addresses Christmas greetings to Armenian people
- 01.09-10:21 Serj Tankian and wife donate New Year gifts to 400 vulnerable families
- 01.09-09:41 European Stocks up - 08-01-18
- 01.09-09:39 US stocks up - 08-01-18
- 01.09-09:30 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-01-18
- 01.09-09:24 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 08-01-18
- 01.09-09:20 Oil Prices up - 08-01-18
- 01.08-20:26 Black ice formed on some sections of Vardenyats Pass
- 01.08-18:55 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-01-18
- 01.08-18:54 Asian Stocks up - 08-01-18
- 01.08-16:55 Contract servicemen comprise 65% of Armenian Army, says top military official
- 01.08-16:51 Winter conscription begins in Armenia
- 01.08-16:18 Armenian MP of Iranian parliament says situation in country is calm and under control
11:31, 01.08.2018
Viewed 1557 times Israeli advocate Eitay Mack and Professor Yair Auron send request to foreign ministry over recognition of Armenian Genocide
11:43, 01.08.2018
Viewed 1204 times ‘We are dealing with a terrorist state’ – Artsakh on Azerbaijani actions
10:20, 01.08.2018
Viewed 1047 times Beef Noodle culture – the identity and signature trademark of Lanzhou, China
14:37, 01.08.2018
Viewed 1010 times Tajikistan prepares for establishing direct air communication with Armenia
10:33, 01.08.2018
Viewed 986 times Artsakh soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting