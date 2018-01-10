LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-01-18

LONDON, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.46% to $2162.00, copper price up by 0.14% to $7137.00, lead price up by 1.58% to $2598.50, nickel price up by 0.60% to $12565.00, tin price up by 0.28% to $20005.00, zinc price up by 0.54% to $3380.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $75500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.