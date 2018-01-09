Black ice formed on some roads of Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia on January 9 by 19:00 black ice is formed on some roads of Armenia.

Black ice is formed on some parts of Vardenyats pass and Sotk-Karvachar roadway. The Ministry urges drivers to use only winter tires when driving to regions.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Ministry, the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia and the general department of the Republic of Northern Ossetia of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation inform that Stepantsminda-Larsi highway is open for all types of vehicles.