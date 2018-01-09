Electricity production rises by 6% in Armenia, export rises by 15%

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia recorded growth in both production and export of electricity in 2017. ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia Hayk Harutyunyan published the data on his Facebook page. Particularly, electricity production in 2016 amounted to 7 billion 315.1 million kw/h and in 2017 this number rose to 7 billion 752.9 kw/h, which is a rise of 6%.

In 2016 1 billon and 220.4 million kw/h electricity was exported while in 2017 1 billion and 404.8 million kw/h was exported. The rise is 15.1%.