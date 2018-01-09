Armenian Ambassador to Georgia presents NK conflict settlement efforts to his U.S. counterpart

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan had a working meeting with the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Ian Kelly on January 9.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian Embassy in Georgia, Ambassador Sadoyan presented Armenia’s foreign policy priorities to his interlocutor, as well as the steps and developments over them.

Ruben Sadoyan presented to the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair states aimed at achieving any progress in Nagorno Karabakh peace process and the un-constructive behavior of Azerbaijan. Ian Kelly noted that he is aware of the developments and told about his activities when he was an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair representing the USA.

In this context Ambassador Sadoyan also informed his counterpart about the recent provocative act by Azerbaijan in Artsakh when an Armenian serviceman was killed by a sniper fire.

Afterwards, Ruben Sadoyan referred to the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU and the opportunities stemming from it.

The Armenian Ambassador presented to his interlocutor the consistent policy of Armenia in the fight against the crime of genocide and the active efforts of Armenia on international platforms.

Ambassador Sadoyan also talked about the summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie to be held in Yerevan this October.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues.