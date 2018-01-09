Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-01-18

YEREVAN, 9 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 484.91 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.69 drams to 578.89 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 8.49 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 656.08 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 42.81 drams to 20578.31 drams. Silver price up by 0.22 drams to 267.68 drams. Platinum price up by 77.33 drams to 15138.1 drams.