Armenia strongly needs stable and shock-free Iran, says expert on Iranian studies

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Armenia strongly needs stable Iran that will be without shocks, expert on Iranian studies Gohar Iskandaryan told a press conference in ARMENPRESS, adding that the stability in Iran derives from Armenia’s security interests.

“During these days statements at the Iranian presidential level were made according to which it’s necessary to observe the crisis issues and propose solutions. Today we see that there are no anti-governmental protests in Iran. There have been protests in the past two days, but they were pro-governmental. The participants were trying to show their support to the government. These days we see that the issues have been transferred to the parliament. It’s clear that the reforms are a necessity, otherwise, we will witness similar incidents”, she said.

Gohar Iskandaryan emphasized the importance of moving Iran to a transition period without any shocks, otherwise, nothing good is expected to Armenia and the region. According to her, in case of shocks, Iran will lose control, many will use this situation, the country will face different problems in connection with the Kurdish issue and etc.

“Iran full of shocks doesn’t derive from Armenia’s security interests. I am full of hope that Iran will draw right conclusions from this and will carry out major reforms”, the expert on Iranian studies said.

She noted that the public’s complaint has a reason, a lot of socio-economic issues wait for their solutions in the country. Hassan Rouhani gave a lot of promises some of which were even left out.

As for the possible intervention of foreign powers in the current situation in Iran, Gohar Iskandaryan said there will be attempts, but at the moment the situation in Iran is under control.

Anti-governmental protests launched in Iran on December 28. Dozens of protesters have been arrested.





