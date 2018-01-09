Gul-Erdogan disagreements getting worse

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former President Abdullah Gul remain tense.

According to local newspapers, during a speech before the ruling AK party, Erdogan made negative comments towards Gul.

“No one who has been a party member previously and is now outside has the right to make statements relating to our party. Everyone should be attentive in terms of where they’ve been before opening their mouths”, Erdogan said.

The disagreements with Gul began after the former president called Erdogan’s law seriously concerning. The law implies to define immunity to all those civilians who had carried out pressure or brutality towards the July 15 coup attempt participants. Erdogan responded to Gul’s statement calling it saddening, while Gul said it was his obligation.