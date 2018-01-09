Political scientist doesn’t predict major military operations in Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan doesn’t predict large-scale military operations in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact in the future, but doesn’t rule out the possibility of escalations, reports Armenpress.

“I don’t think there are grounds for the progress of the negotiation process, but it’s also difficult to predict war. What situation will be in the border, what escalations will take place will depend on the work of us and the great powers, as well as on the domestic situation in Azerbaijan”, the political scientist said and also didn’t rule out escalations during the upcoming elections in Azerbaijan.

Asked what are his expectations from the upcoming meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, the political scientist said the issue is not at the stage to expect any changes.

Commenting on the events of the past year, Alexander Iskandaryan highlighted the completion of construction of the north road in Artsakh. He said this road is important from strategic, economic, political and military perspectives.

“The next key event is the opening of the Meghri Free Economic Zone. It is, in fact, in process. The launch of the Meghri FEZ will change Armenia’s role in global economic processes. Another important event is the signing of the agreement with the EU”, he said.