Breast cancer cases decrease in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Breast cancer has been diagnosed in Armenia in every 26th woman screened, against every 16th and 20th of the previous years, Khachanush Hakobyan, director of the Armenian-American Wellness Center of Yerevan told reporters.

“Previously, every 15th or 16th woman who was screened would be diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2016, breast cancer was discovered in every 20th woman. While in 2017, in every 26th. This means that women pay greater attention to their health and get screened often”, she said.

45810 patients were screened in the center in 2017, whereas previously only 1000 patients would visit the center for diagnostics.